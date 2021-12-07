Holiday streaming guide

Photo by Arnaldo Fragozo

What to watch on streaming services this month

By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist

It’s the holiday season, and you might have finished all your classes already. If you haven’t this is a good time to catch up on shows while you work on essays and prepare for tests. Also, despite the recent rainfalls caused by atmospheric rivers, it could snow soon. If a snow day happens, you might want to watch something. Luckily, most streaming services offer something for everyone and, most of the content that will be available this holiday season are films, documentaries, or show revivals; here are some to highlight.

A much-anticipated documentary that is finally available focuses on the Beatles’ break up and their final album, Let It Be. The miniseries The Beatles: Get Back reuses 1970s footage and was directed by Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson and is available exclusively on Disney+.

Currently, the show that a lot of people are watching right now is the Emmy-winning HBO show Succession which is getting a lot of talk on Canadian Twitter due to the recent Rogers family situation. There is also the surprise return of crime scene investigator/serial killer Dexter Morgan in Dexter: New Blood where we find out that Dexter has been hiding in a rural forest town in the past decade after the show ended.

For anime fans, there is a new season of one of the most talked-about animes, Demon Slayer on Funimation Now. It began last week after the success of the film Demon Slayer: Mugen Train which is now the highest-grossing box-office film of all time in Japan. Both the film and the first season are also available for streaming if you have not started them yet.

One of the longest-running anime shows, One Piece, is celebrating the 1000th episode this year; the entire show so far and potentially all the related films are available to marathon. However, I recommend you skip some episodes that are essentially summaries of the show so far.

If you are a fan of the master of suspense Alfred Hitchcock, a retrospective of 21 of his films including The 39 Steps, The Man Who Knew Too Much, Vertigo, and Rear Window is currently showing on The Criterion Channel. There is also another episode of Adventures in Moviegoing with Last Night in Soho director Edgar Wright on watching double features and examining a director’s work.

Other miniseries and documentaries that were available recently are related to major issues and current events. The Hulu miniseries Dopesick focuses on one of the biggest drug crises in history: the American opioid crisis; conversely, the National Geographic documentary Fauci profiles Dr. Anthony Fauci and his contributions to the medical community as the US Chief Medical Advisor including his work during the HIV/AIDS crisis. Related to global warming, there is the new miniseries adaptation of Japan Sinks on Netflix where an environmentalist group and a mad scientist try to convince government officials that the building of an oil rig will lead to the sinking of Japan. I am excited about it not only because I saw the 2006 film version but also because Nogizaka46’s Yuuki Yoda is in it playing a waitress in a restaurant that the main character goes to frequently.

There are plenty of things to watch this holiday season but check online for a complete list of what’s offered on your preferred streaming site.