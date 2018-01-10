New Westminster resident on his way to the moon

Student chosen by international committee

By Colten Kamlade, Staff reporter

A New Westminster resident has been chosen by the International Committee for the Advancement of Arts and Culture on Luna (AACL) to immigrate to the Newer New York Colony.

Ray Edgar, a student in the arts history department at Douglas College, said he was shocked that the committee chose him.

“I really wasn’t expecting this. I applied more than a year ago, and well, I didn’t think I would be their first choice,” Edgar said in an interview with the Other Press. “Don’t get me wrong, I’m honoured, just a little shaken from the shock of it all.”

Edgar, while excited about his life on the moon, expressed some trepidation about the trip from Earth to his new home.

“I know it takes less than a day now, but when all that is between you and outer space is a couple of inches of metal, well, I expect it feels like a long time,” he said. “I wish cryogenic sleep was an option for such short flights.”

Ella West, chair of the AACL, explained why Edgar was at the top of their list for immigration to the colony.

“Ray seems like an exceptional young man. We think that he can bring a lot of knowledge to the colony, about art and stuff,” West said in a VidLink interview with the Other Press. “There are not a lot of people who are willing to leave everything behind to restart on an entirely different world.”

Richard Wells, a UBC student who also applied to the program, said he questions the committee’s choice.

“It’s not that I think that Edgar is a bad choice, but UBC is an internationally-recognized school. I just don’t think it makes sense for some pleb from Douglas to be chosen over me,” he said in an interview with the Other Press.

Henry O’Donnell, chair of the department of art history, says he isn’t surprised that Ray was picked by the committee.

“He’s a very special young man. He has always shown a great interest in travelling to the colonies,” he said. “It was just a matter of time before somebody recognized his potential. It will be a loss for us here on Earth, but I know Ray will bring a lot to the moon.”

AACL accepts applicants every year for their prestigious Earth to Luna program. If chosen, applicants who successfully emigrate are expected to work with AACL to further arts and culture on the moon.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact AACL for further details on the application process.