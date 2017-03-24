Nothing to fear

Unlearn Islamophobia event tackles stereotypes through pledges

By Aaron Guillen, Staff Reporter

It can be hard to believe that racial hatred still runs rampant in today’s society, yet it thrives in various parts of the world. Lisa Smith, a professor in the Sociology department, wants her students and everyone at Douglas to realize that certain sensitive topics, such as Islamophobia, need to be addressed, or, rather, unlearned.

On March 16, Smith, her students, and members of the DSU gathered in the New Westminster concourse in hopes of informing students about Islam, and pledging to support the end of Islamophobia.

The organizers plan to hang a giant post card filled with pledges in the concourse for all students to see, while sending smaller ones with signatures to the Quebec City mosque. In addition, some post cards and a summary of the event will be sent to local mosques to show solidarity. While post cards were being signed, a poem was being handed out.

“I wrote this poem, The Honourable West, against exploitation and orientalism. It ties well with Islamophobia along the lines of stereotypes that are often spewed. I just wanted to break that wall by writing this poem as a satire. Anger is what inspires me. I enjoy making my emotions more tangible through words,” explained Nusaybah Megarief, one of Smith’s SOCI 1145 students.

Smith told the Other Press that, while she had organized the event, the idea for it began with one of her students.

“As soon as Lisa expressed her desire to show support to those affected in the Quebec City mosque shooting, I immediately went to her and suggested an event such as this,” said student Michelle Trochta. “I took social justice classes in high school, so I was completely aware of what should take place. Even though writing a pledge sentence that only takes five seconds to put on paper may seem like a small thing to us, it might mean the world to them.”

When it comes down to basics, Smith explained three simple ways to unlearn Islamophobia. First, by tackling social media. When students see any instance of harassment and racism online, she encourages them to call it out as it is and not allow it to happen. Secondly, she urges students be warriors in their local communities. If someone hears about an attack on a mosque, they should take initiative by not being a passive bystander. Lastly, she hopes that students will begin talking about it with their friends.

“Simply be an ally in their circle,” Smith said.

Naveen Zafar, a student and local community leader for Muslims, shared her story with the Other Press.

Zafar began the Muslim Student Association at KPU last year after performing the Hajj (an Islamic religious pilgrimage that Muslims hope to attend in Saudi Arabia at least once in their lifetime). She noted that after such an enlightening experience, her perspective on Islam shifted.

When it comes to interacting with Islamophobic people, Zafar isn’t a stranger. One such incident took place when a student defaced their sign-up sheets, saying the association was a terrorist group. Zafar hopes to get in touch with Muslim students at Douglas to reboot their Student Association, which is currently inactive.

“There was a study done between 2012 and 2016, which revealed that, while hate crimes dramatically declined in Canada, they tripled against Muslims specifically. The way media represents their religion isn’t a true reflection,” said Zafar.

“Taking something from way back when, especially when they don’t understand the background information, takes it out of context and loses the meaning of it all,” she said. “When you showcase certain incidents, people then think about Muslims killing when it isn’t accurate. Worldwide, less than one per cent of attacks are carried out by Muslims, but if you look at the news, you wouldn’t believe that. The facts tell a different story.”