Opening the door to opportunity

Royals women’s volleyball adds eight in offseason

By Davie Wong, Sports Editor

Last season was one of the best that the Royals women’s volleyball program has had in the last decade. Coming one game short of a National appearance is no small feat. The Royals showed that they can play, and this year they will have to prove that they can do it consistently. That may be harder than it sounds, as the team lost several key pieces over the offseason. However, head coach Jeff Ross has done well to balance the team with youth. Joining the Royals will be a total of eight new players, who will push for roster spots. Let’s take a look the new recruits:



Natalie Demers

5’8” Libero

T2 Volleyball Club

Kelowna Secondary School (Kelowna)

A veteran in her own right, Natalie Demers may only be a freshman, but she has the composure of a senior. Her years spent on the court and on the beach have honed her skills, and now she brings them with her as she joins the Royals. While she may argue that she is ready for the PACWEST, it’s likely that Jeff Ross will ease her transition into college volleyball. Though she may come out as a big surprise during pre-season, expect her to play limited minutes and scenarios otherwise.



Laura Greene

5’11” Middle

Mariners Volleyball Club

Nanaimo District Secondary School (Nanaimo)

The VIU Mariner’s prospect Laura Greene made shockwaves when she announced her commitment to the Douglas College Royals. Perhaps it was time for change, or a new challenge? Only she will know. Greene comes to the Royals with a pedigree profile, having captained her high school team, as well as maintained her studies during time as a high performance athlete. Laura’s leadership history will be a boon to the Royals, who are captain-less for the first time in a long time. However, she has a battle ahead of her as she competes with fellow recruits, as well as Olivia Cesaretti and Georgia Hurry, who are favourites for the starter position.



Emily Hoffman

5’11” Middle

T2 Volleyball Club

Penticton High School (Penticton)

Similar to her fellow recruit Laura, Emily Hoffman joins the Royals with an abundance of leadership ability, having captained and coached at her high school before graduating. Now she’s ready to make a splash at the collegiate level. Lest she outperforms everyone else on the team during preseason, watch for Hoffman to receive limited minutes and court time this year. Her presence will be felt more so from the bench, where she’ll have the chance to make a positive impact on the team.

Caet McCorkell

6’1” Outside Hitter

Junior Heat Volleyball Club

Sa-Hali Secondary (Kamloops)

Joining the Royals this season will be two time Team BC player and All-Star Caet McCorkell. The role of left side hitter has opened up as Julianna Penner finished her career at Douglas last year. With Vania Oliveira being the favourite to take over at the dominant hitting position, the question has become who her partner will be. Caet McCorkell will have a very real chance at cracking the starting roster at that position.

Kendra Potskin

5’11” Middle

Prince George Youth Volleyball Club

Prince George Secondary School (Prince George)

The biggest wildcard of Jeff Ross’ recruits so far, Kendra Potskin has the potential to forge her position on the team. But she also has the most potential to wind up red-shirted by the team, training with the Royals and improving her skills while contesting for a spot on next year’s roster. As they all say, trust the system—it’ll get you there.

Sarah Watson

6’1” Outside Hitter

Junior Heat Volleyball Club

Kelowna Secondary School (Kelowna)

Sarah Watson is yet another high profile athlete that Jeff Ross has added to his now star studded roster. Standing at a height of 6’1”, Watson could very well find herself in a depth position on the team as she is moved around the front line to accommodate the Royals’ needs. Expect Watson to play depth minutes this season, rotating in and out whenever necessary.

Bailey Zulinick

6’0” Outside Hitter

Junior Heat Volleyball Club

George Elliot Secondary (Lake Country)

Arguably the strongest recruit to come into the program this year, Bailey Zulinick is a three time Athlete of the Year at her former high school of George Elliot. She is also a proven MVP, winning multiple awards across multiple tournaments. There’s no doubt that Zulinick brings bundles of raw talent with her. Now, the Royals have the chance to refine it and help her become a truly special player.