Sad clouds can still be nice

Photo By Billy Bui

Raincouver, how I learned to love you so

By Emi Namoro, Contributor

Something about the clouds having a good “cry” makes me feel that it’s okay if I have those moments too.

You know what marks a true Vancouverite? Beanies, soaked socks, and perpetually losing your umbrella.

I grew up in the sunny Philippines until my family immigrated to Vancouver when I was nine years old. Growing up, I had initial thoughts and dreams of what it would be like to live in North America. Not once did I ever imagine living in “Raincouver” where nearly every day is as rainy as it possibly could be.

As much as we all like to complain about the weather, I do need to admit that there’s something so profoundly deep about it. Let’s be honest, living in British Columbia is so great. We have beautiful mountains, rivers, and oceans. We have diverse cultures found in nearly every corner of the city. There is beauty that can be found wherever you may look. Not to mention, we also have great natural drinking water. Compared to the other places that I’ve visited in North America, that fact alone brings us and this city above the rest.

So, the fact that our city may have one downside (one of many, although I won’t go there) makes sense to me. In the same way that people aren’t perfect, neither are cities. We all have our benefits and our downsides. Vancouver’s current downside is its perpetual rain, and all that comes along with it.

As you can probably tell, I like the rain. It’s not everyone else’s cup of tea, but it calms me down. Something about the clouds having a good “cry” makes me feel that it’s okay if I have those moments too. It is as if the sky is giving me—and all of us—permission to feel the way we do. If the sky can do anything it wants to, why can’t we?

As the weather changes in this city, I hope that we can all find the comfort that rain provides. Having soaked socks, jackets, and clothes clearly isn’t ideal, but when you’re inside while the rain immerses the city, it is quite the experience.

What do I like to do when it’s raining outside and I’m warm inside? I like to have a cup of coffee or my trusty hot chocolate while reading a book. I absolutely love the experience that the rain provides when I’m at home relaxing. Of course, it isn’t the same when you’re outside, but it’s one of the small joys in life that I enjoy.

Not everyone is going to like the rain, and that’s completely understandable. Everyone is free to have their opinions and I respect that. Personally, I have always loved the rain for the comfort that it provides me. It wasn’t what I expected when I first moved here, but I learned how to love it. The rain gives us permission to let go, to feel the emotions that we do, and the rare moment of solitude when you’re warm inside while it pours on the city.