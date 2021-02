Illustration by CJ Sommerfeld

By Richard Dick, Senior Columnist



MY EGG



My egg





has













fallen

to the unforgiving floor…



this is the quintillionth time

this astral plane has sought to reject me.





DEAR LOVE



Dear love,





I am a cup and you are water.

you fill me,

rapidly,



with the desire





to smash my feeble skull into concrete.







ONLINE CLASSES





I am but a mere mortal—

my ass cheeks can withstand no more of this—



the

undivine

torture.