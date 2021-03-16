Space Geographer Returns: Part 7

Illustration by Morgan Hannah

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

“It sure would’ve been helpful for me to pack a universal translator…” I sigh, adjusting my boots and tightening the utility belt around my waist. In my rush to land on planet Xexon, it seems I’ve made a good number of possibly fatal mistakes—ones that never should’ve been made at my rank especially!

The plan isn’t to wander too far from the ship, but I should make some simple discoveries, like usual resources such as fuel, food, water… just in case the rescue mission takes longer than anticipated. Although, I don’t even have a length of time in mind. Without having sent out a beacon, it could take hours, possibly days!

My thoughts keep drifting back to that pickle-like alien, and how it acted entirely human. Perhaps it was just saying hello. Or perhaps it was trying to attack. I don’t even know what the creature eats!

Leaving the relative safety of the ship’s wreck, I place a hand against my brow to shield out the bright sun and look in all directions. There’s nothing but bright limitless sand and a couple of rocks blooming out of the sand. From space, there were dark mountains, but I must be too far away, or the atmosphere is too thick for me to make them out from where I stand. Suddenly, I can’t help but feel as though my sister was here at some point! It’s a strange sensation like menthol rubbing on my brain.

“Malory, are you here? Did you come into contact with those, those things?” There’s no response. Just wind. Obviously. But I can’t shake the feeling. What is it that Malory would’ve done if she crash-landed here?

Out of the corner of my eye, crouched behind one of the rocks, is the creature from before. Its long, spindly fingers curl around the dark purple stone, contrasting mightily. These creatures sure do stand out from their environment, almost as if they aren’t really from here… It’s an interesting remark; could it be possible that these aliens were brought here? Or perhaps they also crash-landed?

“I wonder what you would tell me if you could understand me…” I say to the creature, my voice barely louder than the wind.

Continuation of this exciting adventure next week!