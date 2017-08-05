Summer films instant reviews

For people who don’t have time for full analyses

By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist

The summer films this year have been interesting. There were a lot of “last films” in series that have turned out to… not quite be the last film. Also, there have been films that were surprisingly good, and other films that were unsurprisingly not good. Here are the Other Press’s spoiler-free, one-sentence reviews of this year’s summer films.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2

As great as the first film.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

A great way to end the film series (please, let it be the end).

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

It’s true to the original chapter books and shows that the arts are important.

Cars 3

A very feminist G-rated movie.

Despicable Me 3

It has a lot of 1980s jokes in it.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

The best Spider-Man film ever made.

War for the Planet of the Apes

Wished James Franco was back, but surprisingly good.

Dunkirk

The best war movie this year.

Transformers: The Last Knight

It has beautiful IMAX scenes, but do we really need another Transformers film?