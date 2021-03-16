‘The Snoopy Show’ review

Illustration by Udeshi Seneviratne

Charlie Brown as a sitcom

By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist

5/5

For over 50 years, audiences have been introduced to the seasons, warmth, and genius humour of Charlie Brown. After the success of the miniseries Snoopy in Space which aired on Apple TV+ in 2019, and the Christmas classic A Charlie Brown Christmas being available on the streaming service last holiday season, the Peanuts gang goes on new adventures with The Snoopy Show. For anyone that is new to Charlie Brown, they will experience the essentials of a classic in a modern way.

The first season consists of six episodes with each episode containing three acts. It takes place through a period of a year where most of the episodes focus on a specific season. In the show’s opening titles, we see Snoopy going through his neighbourhood as the seasons progress until he gets to his doghouse.

The series premiere shows backstories of how Charlie Brown met Snoopy and how Woodstock came to live with Snoopy. After watching WandaVision, The Snoopy Show’s use of flashbacks reminded me of comedies today, giving the show a modern look. It was surprisingly funny as there was a lot of humour that I would expect from Family Guy.

The jazzy mood of Charlie Brown is still present which enhances some gags and makes them more impactful. One character that stands out in the show is Linus’ brother Rerun who says lines that are brilliant because they are honest and true. There is a scene where Snoopy blows objects away and blows them back and Rerun makes comments related to the government while he is building a sandcastle.

Many of the scenes are also imaginative which makes them funny, especially when Snoopy flies his doghouse. There were a few funny acts in the first four so far. In episode two, there was a scene where Snoopy tries to cool down on a hot summer day and it has everything that you would expect from Charlie Brown.

The fall episode has a lot of fun moments involving Halloween. It begins with Snoopy and Woodstock trying to get back home after watching a scary movie. Next, there is a debate about trick-0r-treating when Snoopy does tricks for everyone at his doghouse and Peppermint Patty tries to get a treat from him. The episode ends with Charlie trying to find a costume to impress the little red headed girl at a school Halloween party and there was a scene where when Snoopy designs a costume that is so bad which is based on the sketch that Snoopy drew (which looks exactly like it).

The Snoopy Show introduces new fans to an honest depiction of topics that happen every day while appealing to younger viewers. The Snoopy Show is available on Apple TV+.