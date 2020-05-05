The title of this Netflix series is very literal

‘Too Hot to Handle’ promotional image via Netflix

‘Too Hot to Handle’ reality dating show review

By Tania Arora, Staff Writer

6/5

Netflix just got hotter and raunchier. If you haven’t checked it out, then you are missing out on the leveling up of the “oomph” factor on this platform. The scandalous and intimate show, Too Hot to Handle, was released recently. When the trailer came out, honestly, it did not catch my attention… but the reviews made me watch it. When I did, I wished I weren’t single and quarantining at the same time. It messed up with my hormones, every male viewer’s testosterone levels, and definitely sent butterflies rapidly flying around any viewer’s stomach.

The show featured the hottest boys and girls from all around the world. And when I say “hottest,” I mean it. Everyone has a different ethnicity and background. The only common factors are beautiful faces and toned bodies. Again, when I say “beautiful,” I mean it. This band of horny people in their 20s’ are thrown into a retreat where they are given spiritual sessions on how to love. They are taught the true value of relationships and how to be successful in running them.

The setting was a place any and every person would want to be right now. An exotic resort with a mesmerizing view, the best amenities, beautiful women in two pieces, and insanely cute guys with six to eight pack abs. The first thought of each participant obviously was to pick which contestant they would they nail—until they were hit by a twist. The host of the show is a virtual assistant, “Lana.” The device rules the lives of the participants and monitors their moves even in the most private of spaces.

Obviously, a reality show cannot be that simple. Rules were laid on the table in the second episode and that’s where the actual rule breaking began. A fund of $100,000 was set up for the contestants and each mistake would cost them money. What could possibly be mistakes here? The cost of each one of them was hefty and the extent of the rule breaking would decide how large the deduction would be.

The sex bombs were told to preserve themselves from exploding. The rule was no physical intimacy between the contestants—no kissing, no sex, and even no masturbation. Once the rules were declared, it was interesting to see them resist their hormones every time they felt a nerve twitch down there.

And if there are rules, they are meant to be broken. The show had interesting segments on the rule-breakers, offering the reactions of other contestants. The level of entertainment did not go down at a single point. So, if you are looking for an entertaining show during this quarantine, then Too Hot to Handle is a must watch. All the stars plus one extra for those six-pack abs.