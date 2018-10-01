Top three podcasts with animal hosts

Ms. Barky to Mr. Goldy

By Naomi Ambrose, Staff Writer

Animals like Ms. Barky, a golden retriever, and Mr. Goldy, the golden goldfish, are taking a break from their pet duties to host their own podcasts.

Take it from this reporter: Hearing pets share their insights about their world without worrying about their owners’ opinions is a wonderful delight. Podcasts have exploded in popularity among humans over the last few years and now it is time for our beloved furry and fishy companions to educate and entertain us with this rising medium. I am a podcast aficionado, and I’m always happy to share with the world the latest and greatest podcasts from Kingdom Animalia. Here are three animal podcasts that are worth a listen:

Ms. Barky’s Barktown Chronicles

Hosted by Ms. Barky, the affable golden retriever and the 2017 winner of the Royal Avenue Doglovers Club Best in Show competition, Barktown Chronicles is a joy for dog lovers and for Ms. Barky’s fellow canine contemporaries. In the podcast, Ms. Barky shares her experiences with her owner and the joys and challenges of being a show dog.

In a bonus episode, Ms. Barky also shares what she really thinks about Best in Show, Lassie, Dog Day Afternoon, and Air Bud. Her guests have included Benji Tenji, the feisty Bichon and the third runner-up from the 2017 Royal Avenue Doglovers Club Best in Show competition, as well as Ms. Barky’s long-time friends the Great Dane Lady Daisy and Tocho the friendly Labrador Retriever. Of course, the musical interludes are none other than the Baha Men’s “Who Let the Dogs Out” and some other surprise choices. If you have ever wondered what it is like to be an award-winning show dog who is also a lovable four-legged golden bundle of love with a waggy tail, then this podcast is worth the pause in your busy day.

Average running time per episode: 30 minutes.

Mr. Goldy’s Fishy Water Days

Even though Mr. Goldy is a newcomer to the podcast world, his podcast Fishy Water Days has become a surprise hit. Perhaps the success of the podcast lies with Mr. Goldy’s warped sense of humour when he shares his experiences about his life as a pet goldfish in a fish tank. The episodes would not be complete without Mr. Goldy making a hilarious and offbeat mention of one his favorite movies: Finding Dory.

If you are a new listener, you may question the purpose of the extensive use of the bubble sound effects. However, I believe you will eventually enjoy them. Guests have included other pet goldfishes such as Merry from Port Coquitlam, Sterry from Burnaby, and Jerry, also from Coquitlam.

Average running time per episode: 45 minutes

Lady Friska’s Catnips and Sips

If you feel at ease with the silent and peaceful presence of a Birman cat, you will enjoy the ambience of Lady Friska’s podcast Catnips and Sips. Lady Friska and her feline guests usually talk about the misconceptions about being a cat.

These misconceptions include their obsession with stretching and staring at humans.

In one of the episodes, Lady Friska addresses the rumour about her relationship with Toulouse—one of the cats from The Aristocats. No topic is too taboo. Risqué topics have included Lady Friska’s weird encounters with other neighbourhood cats and kittens. Lady Friska and her guests also share their opinions about their top five milk brands. Of course, no episode would be complete without hearing the sound effects of catnip being nipped and bowls of milk being sipped.

Average running time per episode: 15 minutes