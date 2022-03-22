Toronto? More like Toron-no: Part two

Illustration by Athena Little

Five more attractions in Toronto and why I only went to one

By Nhi ‘Jenny’ Vo, Layout Manager

Following part one of my love-hate relationship with Toronto attractions, I would like to introduce you to more landmarks in the city that I didn’t visit. The main reason behind that was my bad timing. According to the locals, February is the worst month to travel there as you have to experience the East Coast’s most ferocious weather. I stayed there for only four days but encountered all the extremes: drizzling rain, gloomy fog, unstoppable winds and heavy snow blowing at my face. “Toronto can’t get worse than this unless you count the deadly Hazel hurricane in 1954,” said my Torontonian friend.

Here are five more attractions for you to visit in Toronto, possibly when it’s more inhabitable outside as spring is coming.

Casa Loma

This is the only full-size castle in North America. I’ve been to the Palace of Versailles, so Casa Loma seems like instant ramen to me. My friend claimed that it’s much better coming here in the summer when the gardens are in full bloom. Hence, I spent $30 on K-BBQ that day instead

Vancouver’s alternative: N/A

If you happen to have a giant castle in this city, I would like to visit it.

Hockey Hall of Fame

I grew up believing that soccer is the king of sports. Thus, I’m not a hockey enthusiast. If you are a fan of the Canucks or Maple Leafs, this site is a must-go. Where else can you touch the real Stanley Cup if you’re not an NHL player? With only $25, you get to see all the best sticks and pucks in the country.

Vancouver’s alternative: BC Sports Hall of Fame

The BC Hall of Fame is not hockey-exclusive. It covers a variety of sports, including an exhibit about the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver. It’s more affordable (only $18) for an all-around sports fan.

Rouge National Urban Park

Rouge Park is one of the rare nature pieces in the busy city of Toronto. It has a beach, a campground, and lots of trails for hiking and cycling. Need I say more, these are summer activities. If I had gone there, all I would have seen was snow up to my knees.

Vancouver’s alternative: Stanley Park

Our Stanley Park is famous, so I don’t need to describe it further. Also, any non-playground parks in Metro Vancouver would be great for those outdoor activities. As we are near the end of winter and the pandemic, I’m excited to check those wonderful parks again soon.

The Toronto Islands

Only a short 13-minute ferry ride from downtown, the Toronto Islands are the ultimate destinations for relaxation. The three main islands (Wards Island, Centre Island, and Hanlan’s Point) are connected by pathways and bridges. Like any other island, these are meant for summer activities: swimming, picnic, kayaking, and so on. There are no ferries going there in the winter.

Vancouver’s alternative: Vancouver Island

This is on my Vancouver bucket list. There are so many destinations on the island that I don’t have enough space to write about. I bet you all a Loonie that our island has everything the Toronto ones offer and so much more

Illustration by Udeshi Seneviratne

St. Lawrence Market

The market is my last visit on the list. Considered one of the best places for Torontonian foodies, I was super excited to explore St. Lawrence. Just like the rest of the city, the market disappointed me. The upper floor mostly has butcher, pastry, and cheese shops. The lower floor has more food stands but none of which I craved for. The small eating area is located downstairs so it was suffocating like a basement in Vancouver. The only good thing in the market was my ravioli sample.

Vancouver’s alternative: Granville Island Public Market

Granville Island offers a more diverse selection of food, cuter local artisans, and a much nicer atmosphere with an outdoor area. Taking the SeaBus there is a fascinating experience.

To be honest, unlike my attitude in this article, I liked my Toronto trip a lot. However, it was not because of these sites that I barely dropped by. During the trip, I finally got to meet my secondary school friends again after nearly a decade. Overall, in my opinion, Vancouver has everything that Toronto offers, except for an enormous castle – which we absolutely don’t need. So, if you’re a broke student and don’t have the budget for a trip to the other side of the country, you’re not missing out on that much.