What gets your goat: Food mash-up trend

Just let food be food

By Jessica Berget, Opinions Editor

Nacho lasagna, meatloaf eggs, ramen pizza, pasta burrito, donut burgers, I could go on… these are all things I never thought I would have to see, or ever wanted to see with my own two eyes, but with the social media trend of food mash-up recipes I have to endure these horrendous Frankenfoods on a near-daily basis.

They’re practically everywhere. After watching one Buzzfeed Tasty video on Facebook, more of these nasty recipe videos come out of the woodwork. The part that confuses me the most is that people seem to think they’re great and even try recreating them or make their own food mash-up recipes. I feel like people forget that just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should. These mash-up recipes are the latest examples of people thinking they should, and they’re dead wrong.

I feel like I’m living in the Twilight Zone. I can’t image how anyone sees these obvious clickbait videos and thinks, “Hey, I should try making a mac and cheeseburger!” Why waste your time, money, and energy? Why do these have to be put together when they’re perfectly fine on their own? In my opinion, these mash-ups are just sick bastardizations of foods that are already delicious on their own, mixed together to make one huge, disgusting, chest pain-inducing concoction. People have way too much time and energy on their hands if they think these recipes are a good idea.

None of these recipes are that exciting or ground-breaking. They are often predictable and only put together the unhealthiest of foods, and somehow make them even more unhealthy. I think people today eat enough junk food, myself included, and we don’t need to put together foods that are straight sodium and sugar to put our bodies through hell just because we saw a video of it and thought it would be a good idea.

These videos shake me to my core. I appreciate a good recipe video now and then, but this trend of junk food mash-ups should be considered a sin and they simply need to stop.