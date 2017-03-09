Women’s soccer recruitment report

Burnaby standouts commit to Royals

By Davie Wong, Sports Editor

It has been a while since the Douglas College women’s soccer program has been in the limelight. Having been relatively quiet during the offseason, the Royals broke their silence earlier this week to announce two big moves for the team. Mountain United FC standouts Ashley Bristow and Martina Pettenon announced their commitments to the Royals 2017–18 program earlier this week.

The signings are big for the team, and really showcase what head coach Chris Laxton is looking for. Bristow, a 5’4” fullback, comes in as defensive depth as well as even wide midfield depth. Despite her petite size, Bristow has shown more than her fair share of defenders a clean pair of boots as she blasts past them. Her dynamic speed, and her technical ability will be welcome additions to the team.

Laxton was delighted to have gotten her signature and had this to say about the new recruit: “Ashley is a steady and consistent player who can play on the left or right side. She reads the game well and is able to intervene defensively, while being able to help develop attacking moves and help create chances in the final third.”

Martina Pettenon comes in to the Royals squad as a talented attacker to bolster an already overwhelming offence. However, her position may be much more flexible during her time with the Royals. The 5’7” forward has already shown that she has a knack for goal, but it was her ability to play in several positions that made her really standout.

Her new coach definitely sees her as more than just a striker. “Martina is a technical, attack-minded player. She is versatile and will be able to play a few different roles with us, including creating chances and finishing.” Expect to see Martina all around the field this year. She’ll likely play as a backup to Mikayla Hamilton or Andrea Perrotta. But we could maybe see her on the wings, or even in the middle. If her play exceeds expectations and she finds herself in the starting 11, there could be a formation shift to accommodate her—something like a 4-3-1-2, with Perrotta slotting in behind her and Hamilton.

Either way, it’s an exciting move made by the Royals. Overall, Head Coach Chris Laxton had this to say about the recruits: “I coached against Ashley and Martina for a few years, and I look forward to having them playing with us and not against us. They come from a terrific environment, and I know they will be well prepared for the jump to the PACWEST. I’m excited to work with Ashley and Martina as they continue their development as student athletes in our school and with our program.”