Illustration by CJ Sommerfeld

By CJ Sommerfeld, Staff Writer

they’re begging

for a hue different

current

previous to slipping

incoherent

previous to their reminder

of favorable reception apparent

debar with their patent

bias blatant

precedence transparent

sentiment cyclone

deceptive milestones

visa loophole

blaring alcove

faux folk hierarchy

entire army

the marquis

standing over me