Illustration by Sonam Kaloti

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

I do not chase, I attract.

What belongs to me will simply find me.

Thus, I can be carefree

when the bad times are stacked

with misfortune.



All day I’ve suffered deaths and woes.

Sorrowfully believing the rest of the week

will be the same. Despite the bleak

surrounding me, the universe throws

me for a loop.



I can no longer believe what I believe to be fact

or what I suppose, for fate will oppose.