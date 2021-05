Illustration by Morgan Hannah

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

To be playful

You must abandon all the rules

That you’re taught to inherit as an adult



You must get down on all fours

And travel around like an animal would

Because everyone knows

It’s the fastest way to get around

To be playful

You must ignore the thoughts

That crop up telling you

Don’t do that—you look silly



Because silly and playful are best friends

They go hand in hand