Splitting loose ends

Royals WSOC split points in week 6

By Davie Wong, Sports Editor

Week six of PACWEST action saw the Royals women’s soccer team take on the Quest Kermodes and the VIU Mariners in pre-playoff action. First in line were the Quest Kermodes, who were fighting for their playoff lives. Their desperation to stay alive would be a unique challenge for the Royals.

The Kermodes came out strong, but the Royals held them back. After wearing out the Kermodes, it was simply a matter of time before the Royals ran them down. Mikayla Hamilton would start the job for the Royals, converting from the spot on a foul in the box in the 41st minute. 1-0 Royals.

Captain Sam Kell helped double her team’s lead with a wonderful cross to co-captain Michelle Wessa. However, the Kermodes weren’t completely empty. Sachi Swift would answer for the visitors, bringing the score to 2-1. Sam Kell would find herself back on the scorecard as she capped off the game with a goal of her own, making the score 3-1. Her goal would turn out to be the game winner, as the Royals brushed aside the Kermodes.

Next in line were the VIU Mariners. The Mariners were battling for a better playoff positioning. In particular, the Mariners are hoping to avoid the Royals. Whenever these two giants clash, there are bounds to be sparks. The Mariners got the game started with a big goal from Karen Battie in the 19th minute.

It would be a whole half before the Royals got anything back. Michelle Wessa brought home the game tying goal for the Royals, scoring the second in as many games. Four minutes later, the Royals scored the go-ahead goal off a shot from Sam Kell.

Although they Royals had their lead, it wasn’t over yet. The Mariners pushed hard for their equalizer, and in the 86th minute, Chloe Gummer found it. The goal was a heart breaker for the Royals, as they had played well up to that point. Unfortunately, that goal resigned the Royals to just a tie.

The results of the weekend leave the Royals at the top of the table with a record of 6-3-2 and 20 points. With one game left, the Royals can have a maximum of 23 points on the season. The team has a chance to win the regular season best record next week when they play the Capilano Blues.