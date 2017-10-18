Form as expected

Royals MSOC split game leading up to playoffs

By Davie Wong, Sports Editor

After last week’s performance against the Langara Falcons, the Royals men’s soccer team looked like they were finally finding their form. In week 6 of PACWEST soccer action the Royals faced off against the Quest Kermodes and VIU Mariners. The matches had quite some significance for the team, as they were fighting to secure their roster positioning.

The Royals game against the Kermodes started out drab, but quickly evolved to something more. Both sides would take a 0-0 draw into the half. Shortly into the second half, the Royals found their opening goal off a foul from the Kermodes inside the box. Edris Najm buried the ensuing penalty kick in the 52nd minute to give his team the lead.

The Royals would double their lead 30 minutes later. Tetsuya Yoshinaga buried an absolute rocket of a shot from the 18 yard line. The second goal would be the game winner as the Royals guided their 2-0 lead to a win.

Despite the result, the Royals season was not over yet. The VIU Mariners were the day after. A quick goal from Victor Blasco from the penalty mark put the Royals behind. The two teams clashed heavily. It was a battle of possession as both sides traded the ball back and forth.

However, like a beavers damn, the Royals burst. The breaker was a 75th minute goal off from Stefan Cukovic. Jordan Degraaf added another one to make the lead 3-0, and that was all she wrote.

While a 3-0 loss looks poor for the team, the level of competition was high. Safe to say all games matter, especially at the end of the season. But not all games matter. For the most part, the season is over.

The week results put the Royals at 4-4-2, and 14 points. The Royals have secured third place in the PACWEST and regardless of results next week will maintain that. Next week, they face off against the Capilano Blues which could very well be their playoff opponents.