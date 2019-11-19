Streamingland: The happiest streaming service on earth

Disney+ Review

By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist

During the Emmy Awards this year, there were a few Emmy commercials that involved streaming services. The Emmy commercial for Disney+ was interesting because it felt game changing. It looked very epic, and shows that streaming is the future.

November 12 is a very important day in the streaming services wars because Disney’s new streaming service Disney+ became available then—also causing a lot of content to be removed from Netflix. The streaming service is the only place where you can find everything Disney. It also includes content by 20th Century Fox, since Disney bought the rights to their content, including Star Wars.

The service is like Disneyland on the internet. There are various areas in the park that have specific content. Surprisingly, the streaming service costs the same as the previous cost of Netflix at $8.99. Like Apple TV+, and unlike Netflix, it has free 4K content. The design of the website is like the design of Netflix, except that it has the Disney touch that makes the experience more magical.

Disney+ is split into five sections including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. The Disney section has most of the streaming service’s content—including every essential Disney film, as well as shows from Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney XD. The Pixar section has the entire catalogue from the famous animation studio that began CGI animation, as well as their various famous short films. If you are a fan of the Avengers, the Marvel section has almost every film related to those superheroes which produced the greatest film of all time, The Avengers: Endgame, and the shows that extend the lore—including Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The streaming service also has original shows, including Star Wars: The Mandalorian. This show follows Boba Fett in the era of Star Wars: Rogue One. While it has two episodes so far, it is pretty much a TV movie. It can be found in the Star Wars section—where you can also find every film in the Star Wars series, as well as Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the various shows that involve the franchise that aired on Disney XD.

For educational programs, the National Geographic section has content from National Geographic Channel which was originally handled by Fox. The section also has an exclusive program for Disney+, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, where Goldblum explains things exactly how you would expect him to do so. Another original to point out is the live action version of Lady and the Tramp— an example of the Netflix approach. It is good quality, and it should have been released and seen on the big screen first before released on Disney+. Interestingly, there was not a lot of ads for it.

Because there will be various shows related to The Avengers airing in the streaming service in the next few years, people will probably get the service if they like to watch related content.

Disney+ is like Netflix with the magic of Disney. Now, we wait for the rest of the streaming services that will be available in the next few months to see how they all compare.