Unmasking the struggles of quarantining

The difficulty of being womanly

By Tania Arora, Staff Writer

I was lucky that I stopped at the right time and did not pull out my eyebrows either partially or completely when I tried cleaning the extra hair using wax. Men might think that it is not really a struggle, but I am sure almost every woman will agree to the difficulty of life without a salon or a spa.

Considering the situation, it is in the best interest of everyone to stay at home… but that doesn’t stop our hair on our body from growing, cuticles from appearing, or our nail paint from getting chipped. My makeup vanity is crying because I’m not playing with her every day. But, what is the point of using it when I don’t have to step out? I am sure we are not sad about the restaurants or businesses being shut down. The pain of spa and salon closure is real. The following list elaborates on the look many will have to endure without this vitally important service.

1. Bushy & lushy brows:



Your eyebrows won’t flourish as much as they usually do if you decide to pluck them out or wax them—if you are bold like me. And even if you pull out one, or both, who cares? You have got all the time to grow it back.





2. Witchy nails:

I appreciate women who are able to fashion lengthy nails and I bow down to those who have enormously long ones. Not that I haven’t got them done before; peer pressure is the term. But honestly, I was not even able to adjust my pants or touch my head without actually getting seriously scratched with those acrylics. So post-quarantine, you’ll be able to actually see women’s real fingers. Till then, all the best practicing witchcraft.

3. Unleashed fashionable desires:

Quarantine has sucked every reason for dressing up and getting ready out of me. But it has also given me the time to try every possible makeup look I have ever thought of, or any dress I wanted to wear and get “clicked on” in. I like black, therefore, I painted myself in black everything. Makeup, clothes, wigs—you name it. I wanted to chuck wine in my panties in that look, and I did it.

4. Full hair growth:

If you are someone who used to shave your body parts everywhere you possibly could and have no laser appointments lined up for the next six months, then you are safe. But if you do not lie in that category, then god bless your forsaken soul. Be ready to come out hairy as a horse. The body hair growth for many of us women is a real challenge… and don’t get me started on the maintenance. Also, any hair cut you have been thinking to get but feared how it would look, try it out now. No one is going to judge you if you those bangs look cute or ugly.

5. Lashes like never before:

I am grateful that I never got eyelash extensions and am able to see myself with my natural ones irrespective of their length. I wonder what the beauty queens are doing with bald eyelashes and no refills possible anytime soon.

The situation has given me an opportunity to do all those things I would dream off but wasn’t able to do it. I can paint myself like a money heist character or dress like Harley Quinn. Right?

And, if you wish to see which character your girl is playing at home, or what lies underneath the mysterious 50 pounds makeup, video call her at an odd time. Boom!



