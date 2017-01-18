Spotlight: The Douglas College Business Association

A scope of DCBA events happening in winter 2017

By Carlos Bilan, Staff Writer

The Douglas College Business Association (DCBA) held their first general meeting of the year at the New Westminster campus on January 9. The room was filled with students taking accounting, finance, and other business-related programs. Students who attended also signed up to volunteer for future events.

“The DCBA is a student run association that hosts a variety of events around Douglas College, such as information sessions and networking events. We also provide various volunteer opportunities,” said DCBA Vice President Jiro Amato. “For anybody who wants to meet new people and get involved in the campus, then this is a great place for you. Although it’s a business association, the DCBA caters to all students, not just business students.”

The DCBA has prepared many exciting events which will take place this semester. DCBA will hold its first social night of the year on January 29, a member appreciation night on February 15, an information session about the Burnaby Board of Trade Access Program on February 28, a tax clinic from March 1 to April 30, an accounting firms networking evening on March 9, a business professionals panel night on March 23, and a de-stress evening on April 4. The DCBA also encourages members to let the executive team know if they have any ideas for a future event.

On January 10, they hosted their first event, which was the UBC Information session for students who are interested in transferring to the UBC Sauder Bachelor of Commerce Program. The session was presented by Debbie Lin, the UBC Sauder Admissions and Recruitment Officer.

It was a big hit according to DCBA President Milan Sagar, who noted that it was quite the accomplishment, given that it had a short amount of time to prepare and had little advertising. The DCBA also held an information session on January 13 for participants interested in attending the CPABC Annual Business Case Competition.

In addition, the DCBA is running a contest within the association where the winner becomes January’s member of the month, and their photo will be featured on the DCBA website’s “Wall of Fame.” There are two ways participants can enter the contest. One is to post a picture of themselves giving a presentation to join the DCBA in their class and post this picture on Instagram using the hashtag #dcbaprez.

The other way is to make a presentation in class to join the DCBA, and get the professor to sign a piece of paper containing the following: “I, (insert name), made a DCBA Presentation in (insert class name)” and post this photo of the signed paper on Instagram using the hashtag #dcbaprez. Participants can enter multiple times, since each class presentation is one entry. This contest will run from January 9 to January 22 and two winners will be selected. Besides being featured on the website, winners also receive a five dollar Tim Horton’s gift card.